Morgan Stanley Has $46.02 Million Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 422.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $46,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $87.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.