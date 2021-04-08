Morgan Stanley Has $46.39 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,673,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 921,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Huntington Bancshares worth $46,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

