Morgan Stanley Increases HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $39.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HP by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after buying an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in HP by 9,229.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

