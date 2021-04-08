Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 12.62% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $46,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 253,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 240,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter.

TBF opened at $17.92 on Thursday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

