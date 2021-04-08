Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 3,891.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502,625 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Tempur Sealy International worth $41,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C. now owns 782,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,136,000 after buying an additional 587,106 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 183,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 43,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,154.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 107,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 103,797 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of TPX opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,352. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

