Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.99% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $46,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,921,000 after purchasing an additional 97,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 982,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after buying an additional 250,226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $68.25 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

