Morgan Stanley Purchases 185,622 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HSBC were worth $44,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 1,067.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of -59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

