Morgan Stanley Purchases 67,209 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Keysight Technologies worth $46,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,848,000 after buying an additional 190,916 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after buying an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,302,000 after buying an additional 759,923 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,183,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,324,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,074,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,929,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $143.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.33. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

