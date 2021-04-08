Morgan Stanley Sells 115,485 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Koninklijke Philips worth $46,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PHG stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 41.15%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
