Morgan Stanley Sells 115,485 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Koninklijke Philips worth $46,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

