Morgan Stanley Sells 5,674 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.27% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $43,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,070.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000.

XAR stock opened at $126.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $128.67.

