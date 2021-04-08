Morgan Stanley Sells 688,081 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,143,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 688,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $44,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 593.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 82,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE SMFG opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

