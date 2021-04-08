Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Morphic worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Morphic by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MORF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 14,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $897,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,563,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,316 shares of company stock valued at $21,443,320. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

