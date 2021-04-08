MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €116.00 ($136.47) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €109.78 ($129.15).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €74.86 ($88.07) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.20. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €71.62 ($84.26) and a 52 week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.66.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

