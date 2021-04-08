MorphoSys’ (MOR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

MorphoSys stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,854. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $35.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

