MorphoSys’ (MOR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
MOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
MorphoSys stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,854. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $35.73.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
