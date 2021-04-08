MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $155.05 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $155.05 million and $78.23 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00056229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00022277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00083800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00631564 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00030443 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,195,566,435 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

