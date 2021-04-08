MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Shares Gap Up to $86.65

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.65, but opened at $89.43. MSC Industrial Direct shares last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 12,916 shares trading hands.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,313,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

