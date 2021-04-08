MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $440.50. 2,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.05 and a 12 month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

