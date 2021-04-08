mStable USD (MUSD) Price Down 0.3% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.50 million and $149,206.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,121.49 or 0.99938513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00036063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00101691 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001205 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

