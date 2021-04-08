mStable USD Price Tops $1.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.30 million and $245,384.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,444,629 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

