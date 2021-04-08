Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTL. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$12.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.14 and a 12-month high of C$12.88.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

