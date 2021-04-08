MXC (MXC) Market Cap Tops $133.39 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, MXC has traded up 72.3% against the dollar. One MXC coin can now be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $133.39 million and approximately $26.55 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00066809 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,569,238,083 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.