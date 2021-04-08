Mysterium Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $8,532.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00056416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.56 or 0.00635607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00083742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030194 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

MYST is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

