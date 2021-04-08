Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Tops $0.0872 on Major Exchanges

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $152,799.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00055500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00082989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.00 or 0.00626661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,304,752 coins and its circulating supply is 39,275,132 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

