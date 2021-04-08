Name Changing Token Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $204,314.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,307,433 coins and its circulating supply is 39,277,812 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

