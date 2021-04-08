Nano 24 Hour Volume Hits $41.44 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $5.74 or 0.00009921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $764.93 million and $41.44 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,863.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,065.72 or 0.03569996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.12 or 0.00387326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.86 or 0.01093714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.97 or 0.00461381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.65 or 0.00419352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00033214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.10 or 0.00312984 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.