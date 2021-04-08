Narrative (NRVE) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Narrative has a market cap of $79,274.43 and approximately $40.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Narrative has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00263168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.77 or 0.00773271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,311.61 or 1.01002903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00017142 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.00687394 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative was first traded on February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 coins. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Narrative is a decentralized content ecosystem that rewards producers, distributors, and consumers due to their contribution to the network. The Narrative platform is designed to be the world’s journal where the members post their experiences, thoughts through posts (single photo, a collection of photos, text or text & photo) and afterward receive a reward depending on the content quality. The NRVE is a NEO-based utility token, used to pay for items of value and reward the users who contribute to the network. “

Buying and Selling Narrative

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

