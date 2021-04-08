Narrative Trading Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Narrative coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Narrative has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Narrative has a market capitalization of $82,952.14 and $42.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00071530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.09 or 0.00264524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.99 or 0.00787917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,809.19 or 0.99237984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00708023 BTC.

Narrative Coin Profile

Narrative’s launch date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 coins. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Narrative is a decentralized content ecosystem that rewards producers, distributors, and consumers due to their contribution to the network. The Narrative platform is designed to be the world’s journal where the members post their experiences, thoughts through posts (single photo, a collection of photos, text or text & photo) and afterward receive a reward depending on the content quality. The NRVE is a NEO-based utility token, used to pay for items of value and reward the users who contribute to the network. “

Buying and Selling Narrative

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

