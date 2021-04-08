Nasdacoin (NSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,518.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $346,708.96 and $4,518.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,076,277 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

