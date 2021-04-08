Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Piper Sandler

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.37.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $150.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $101.23 and a 1 year high of $152.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

