National Bank Financial Downgrades Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) to Sector Perform

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.71. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.