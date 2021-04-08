National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of National Vision worth $20,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

National Vision stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,157.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.12.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

