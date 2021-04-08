Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001352 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $55.78 million and $3.25 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019954 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,392,761 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

