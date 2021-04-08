Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $10.35. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 244,541 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $160.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 99,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

