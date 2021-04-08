NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.47% of NCR worth $22,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NCR. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Shares of NCR opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

