NCR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 25,668 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,030% compared to the average volume of 2,271 call options.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $57,963,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NCR by 1,535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 839,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NCR by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 677,898 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NCR stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

