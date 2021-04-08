NEAR Protocol Price Up 9.2% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $123.13 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $6.64 or 0.00011497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00053613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.84 or 0.00311216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030123 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006562 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,396,278 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

