Neblio Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.84 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $55.20 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00005510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,721,914 coins and its circulating supply is 17,327,774 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

