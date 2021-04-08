Nebulas (NAS) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $72.18 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00056128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00021919 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00047901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00633300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00081988 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,073,986 coins and its circulating supply is 58,548,103 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

