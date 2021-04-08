Neo (NEO) Trading Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. Neo has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and $969.40 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $62.04 or 0.00106690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00071462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00056482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00266961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo Profile

NEO is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

