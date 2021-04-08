Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will post $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. Neovasc posted sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year sales of $3.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.73 million, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $30.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 229.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Neovasc by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

