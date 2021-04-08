Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 17.9%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) was up 17.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 1,209,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,483,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

About Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp., a blockchain company, invests in and manages a portfolio of cryptocurrency assets in Canada. It invests in market cap tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as Neptune Dash Technologies Corp.

