NerveNetwork (NVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.03 Million

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $23.03 million and approximately $135,598.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NerveNetwork Profile

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

