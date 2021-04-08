Nervos Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $58.73 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $763.72 million and $58.73 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,322.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,028.42 or 0.03538642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.53 or 0.00389948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $634.36 or 0.01106658 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.59 or 0.00468561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.35 or 0.00426282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00033507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.00308143 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,607,110,121 coins and its circulating supply is 24,601,239,564 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

