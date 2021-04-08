Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Hits $763.23 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $763.23 million and $51.38 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,157.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,083.92 or 0.03583259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.00389159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $642.39 or 0.01104581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.68 or 0.00460278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.64 or 0.00429249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00033897 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.00320192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,613,118,506 coins and its circulating supply is 24,608,184,062 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

