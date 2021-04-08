NEST Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $101.32 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $101.32 million and $15.72 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00056557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00022250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.00638931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00083796 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030449 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,003,288,322 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

