NestEGG Coin (EGG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,754.00

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $792,478.79 and approximately $10,754.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00037294 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 106.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 34,376,761 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

