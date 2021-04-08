Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.99 and last traded at $117.49. Approximately 10,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 36,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.90.
NSRGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81.
Nestlé Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
