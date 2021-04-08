Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.99 and last traded at $117.49. Approximately 10,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 36,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.90.

NSRGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nestlé Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

