Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.32

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $6.17. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 111,127 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UEPS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $341.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The company had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $193,774.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monde Nkosi bought 125,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $686,749.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

