Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 12,995 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Netflix worth $129,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $546.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $242.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.03 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.45.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

