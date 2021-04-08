Neural Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $193.00 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Neural Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Neural Protocol has a total market capitalization of $74,817.53 and approximately $193.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00022638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00084067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.21 or 0.00635247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030331 BTC.

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol (CRYPTO:NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

